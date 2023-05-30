WORLD

Bank of Japan marks 1st unrealized loss in 17 years on govt bonds

NewsWire
0
0

The Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) unrealized losses on its holdings of record-high government bonds amounted to 157.1 billion yen ($1.1 billion) in fiscal 2022 (April 2022-March 2023) for the first time in 17 years.

Bond holdings swelled 10.6 per cent to 581.72 trillion yen in book value, a record for any fiscal year-end, though its market value came to 581.56 trillion yen, translating into an unrealized loss of 157.1 billion yen, the BOJ reported.

It was the first time since March 2006 that the BOJ suffered a full-year loss in its government-bond holdings, reports Xinhua news agency.

The BOJ has been keeping short- and long-term interest rates depressed through massive purchases of government bonds.

In recent months, the central bank ramped up buying to counter market pressure in order to defend its limit on 10-year bond yields despite a global trend of monetary tightening.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has said that he believes it is necessary to retain monetary easing to ensure stable inflation accompanied by robust wage increases.

20230530-141601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    China lockdowns: Japanese gaming giant Nintendo expects 10% fewer sales

    Syria’s polling stations opened for Presidential poll

    Dubai Tennis Championships: Krejcikova upsets Swiatek to win first WTA 1000...

    Qatar passes the baton to 2026 FIFA World Cup hosts