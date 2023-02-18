WORLD

Bank of Japan to launch digital yen pilot program

NewsWire
0
0

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will start a pilot program to test the use of a digital yen with commercial financial institutions in April, the central bank said.

Under the program, the BOJ will conduct simulated transactions with private entities in a test environment, which will help the central bank get ready in case the government decides to issue a digital yen, reports Xinhua news agency.

Dozens of financial institutions including the nation’s top banks, regional lenders and digital payment service companies are expected to take part in the trials, the bank said, adding that it does not yet expect actual stores or consumers to participate.

The pilot program will mark the final phase in Japan’s consideration of a digital yen, which proponents say will give a boost to the digital economy in a country where cash still accounts for a major share of payments.

The BOJ will establish the Central Bank Digital Currency Forum, which will serve as a platform for discussions with private companies.

20230218-142403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cloud communications firm Twilio cuts 17% of its workforce

    Russians are moving throughout Kherson apparently unimpeded

    EU nations agree joint approach on energy prices

    Burnley appoint former Manchester City captain Kompany as their new manager