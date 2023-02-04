WORLD

Bank of Japan’s unrealized loss on govt bonds widens to $68bn

NewsWire
0
0

The Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) unrealised losses on its holdings of government bonds amounted to about 8.8 trillion yen ($68 billion) at the end of December last year, the central bank’s governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said.

During a parliamentary session, Kuroda said that the book value of BOJ’s government bond holdings at the end of December 2022 reached 564.1 trillion yen, while their market value was 555.3 trillion yen, reports Xinhua news agency.

The unrealized losses have increased roughly 10 times within three months compared to the end of September when it stood at 874.9 billion yen, as government bond yields jumped on expectations that the BOJ would tighten its monetary policy.

At its policy meeting in December, the BOJ announced a shift in its ultra-loose monetary policy, raising the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond as high as 0.5 per cent from a previous cap of 0.25 per cent.

Following the move, the BOJ has been stepping up bond buying to prevent the 10-year yield from breaching its newly-set 0.5 per cent ceiling.

The unrealized losses will have no immediate impact as the BOJ has adopted a policy of holding government bonds until maturity, Kuroda said, adding that they are however paying close attention to the central bank’s fiscal health.

Experts here warned that if unrealized losses increase and the market begins to feel uneasy about the BOJ’s financial condition, interest rates and exchange rates could be affected.

20230204-143203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Biden not popular choice for White House in 2024, Harris could...

    Seven killed, over 50 injured as van, school bus collide in...

    Libyan Presidency Council suspends FM over mismanagement allegation

    Nawaz Sharif will never let Army chief to be appointed on...