INDIA

Bank official among 11 get jail term for cheating bank

By NewsWire
0
0

A special CBI court in Hyderabad has sentenced 12 accused, including an ex-branch manager of Central Bank of India, to varying jail terms for causing loss to the bank.

The court, while awarding rigorous imprisonments to the accused, noted that all were hand in gloves and slapped a combined fine of Rs 11 lakh on them.

While the court awarded five years’ rigorous imprisonment to K. Raja Rao, the then Branch Manager of Central Bank of India, Bollaram Branch, Secunderabad with a fine of Rs 2.25 lakh, the other private person Sridhar was sentenced to three years Rigorous Imprisonment with a fine of Rs 75,000.

The CBI had registered a case on September 30, 2004 against Rao, and others on the allegations that they entered into conspiracy to cheat the bank. This was the matter of fraudulent sanction and disbursement of housing loans during February – April 2002 to the tune of Rs 98,43,706, without verifying the authenticity and eligibility of the borrowers.

Due to this the bank suffered a loss of Rs 98 lakh.

The bank conducted and internal inquiry and found the accused guilty. The bank then filed an FIR with the CBI against them. The CBI formed a team to look into the matter as the matter was serious in nature.

After investigation, the CBI filed three chargesheets against the accused.

The Trial Court found the accused guilty and accordingly convicted them.

20220311-155205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.