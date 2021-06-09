Healthy buying in banking stocks as well as positive global cues powered the rise of India’s key equities indices during pre-noon trade session on Wednesday.

Accordingly, India’s benchmark indices had a gap-up opening and continued to maintain their gains.

At 11.20 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 52,356.32 points, higher by 80.75 points, or 0.15 per cent, from its previous close.

On the other hand, the Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange traded at 15,775.60, up by just 35.50 points, or 0.23 per cent, from its previous close.

–IANS

rv/sn/in