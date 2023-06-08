BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Banks to issue Rupay prepaid forex cards: RBI

NewsWire
0
0

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to permit banks to issue Rupay prepaid foreign exchange (forex) cards for Indians travelling abroad, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The decision is part of the internationalisation of the Rupay card.

Announcing the decision of the MPC that met for three days from June 6 – 8, Das said the Rupay debit and credit cards are gaining increased acceptance abroad.

He said the banks are now permitted to issue Rupay prepaid forex cards for Indians travelling abroad.

Das said the Rupay prepaid forex cards will expand the payment options for Indians going abroad.

The RBI Governor also said Rupay cards will also be enabled for issuance in foreign jurisdictions.

20230608-105802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shriram City Union Finance announces interim dividend of Rs 27 for...

    Tata, Linde procure 24 O2 transport tanks in Germany, await airlifting

    Musk buys 9.2% stake worth $3 bn in Twitter, stock soars...

    PM: Shivamogga airport will boost commerce, connectivity & enhance tourism