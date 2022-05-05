Ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s arrival in Hyderabad on Friday, banners have come up in Hyderabad asking him if he was ready for the “white challenge”.

“Rahul ji are you ready for white challenge???” reads a banner which has come up at Hussain Sagar Lake in the heart of the city.

The banners do not carry names of the party or individuals who put up the same but it was apparently put up by supporters of Telangana’s Industry and Information Technology Minister K. T. Rama Rao, who had challenged the Congress MP for ‘White Challenge’ (drug test) in September last year.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, had thrown the challenge at Rahul Gandhi after state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy had dared Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader.

Revanth Reddy had announced that he was starting the “white challenge” to create awareness among youth on increasing drug menace. The Congress leader had challenged KTR to join him at Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial for the challenge.

The MP had even reached the spot, but KTR, who is son of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, however, had stated that it was below his dignity to undergo tests with Revanth Reddy.

“I am ready for any test and will travel to AIMS Delhi if Rahul Gandhi is willing to join. It’s below my dignity to do it with Cherlapally jail alumni. If I take the test and get a clean chit, will you apologise and quit your posts,” tweeted KTR

The TRS Working President was referring to Revanth Reddy’s arrest in note-for-vote scam.

Revanth Reddy had alleged that KTR was linked to a drugs racket unearthed in Hyderabad. While dismissing the allegation, KTR had stated that he was ready for drug test and asked if Rahul Gandhi too would give samples for the same.

“How am I connected to this (drugs case). I will give blood, hair and even liver samples. Will Rahul Gandhi too give his samples,” he asked.

Rahul Gandhi is arriving in Hyderabad on Friday on a two-day visit. He will proceed to Warangal where he will address a public meeting. The next day he will hold meeting with party leaders in Hyderabad

