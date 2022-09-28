INDIA

Banning organisations no solution, RSS was banned thrice: Yechury

CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday said banning organisations serve no purpose as they resurface under a different name.

His remark comes in the wake of the Centre banning the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates for five years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby declares the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an ‘unlawful association’,” read a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Yechury said the RSS was banned thrice, has it stopped functioning?

“So ban is not a solution. In the past also, banned organisations came up with a new name. Look at SIMI, it was banned and what happened,” said Yechury while speaking to the media here.

“All forms of terror activities should be stopped and so should the bull dozer politics,” he added.

In reply to a question on BJP president K. Surendran demanding to boot out an ally of the ruling Left – Indian National League for their links with the PFI, Yechury shot back by saying that journalists should be clear on facts.

“Going forward using WhatsApp messages won’t help. In our younger days, a journalist was assessed by the sole of his footwear. One has to go out and search for news,” the veteran leader asserted, adding that he is giving unsolicited advice.

