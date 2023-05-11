Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday termed his neighbouring state counterpart Mamata Banerjee’s decision to ban ‘The Kerala Story’ in West Bengal a wrong one.

Sarma, along with his cabinet colleagues and party leaders, watched the movie here.

Speaking to media persons after watching the cinema, he said: “I cannot comment on what is happening in West Bengal. But I must say that banning this movie will not serve its purpose. The movie is not against any community; it is against terrorism. ‘The Kerala Story’ talks about the conspiracy of a militant organisation, and even innocent Muslim girls can fall into their trap.

“I think whoever has taken the decision to ban the movie… it is the wrong decision. They have taken a stand with the notion that the movie is against Muslims. However, it showed only the brutal design of terror organisations like IS. ‘The Kerala Story’ was never against any community or religion.”

The Assam Chief Minister also suggested that those who are advocating for a ban on this movie must watch ‘The Kerala Story’ first and then take a decision.

Sarma also congratulated the makers of ‘The Kerala Story’, and said it will guide children not to fall into the trap of terrorism and religious conversion.

“Watching this movie will educate people to lead a healthy social life,” he added.

According to him, ‘The Kerala Story’ reflects the true story of a certain innocent lady who has been used by the disbanded organisations.

He said: “What I have seen through real-time interviews and social media posts is that Kerala is going through a tough time. I urge the people of that state, irrespective of religion, to raise their voice against the use of innocent girls by terror outfits.

“This movie exposed the design of militant outfits all over the world and showed what has been going on inside terrorist camps in the name of Jihad and religion,” he added.

Sarma also spoke about love-jihad in Assam without uttering the exact words.

“In Assam, we do not have girls who join militant organisations, but here, girls are motivated to convert their religion in the name of love. The intent of the girls is innocent, and they may have fallen in ‘true love’ but the intention of the other side is not good. Therefore, I request all to remain cautious about such things,” he said.

20230511-191002