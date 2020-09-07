Bappa bhakt Heena Parmar on working in TV show ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Actress Heena Parmar is a Bappa bhakt, and naturally leaving no stone unturned while preparing for her role in the TV show, Vighnaharta Ganesh.

“I have done a detail study for my character so that the audience can relate to it. I am a Bappa bhakt in real life and getting to play a role in it is like a blessing in disguise,” Heena said.

She posted on Instagram a picture of her look, dressed in a white costume and sitting before a Ganesha idol.

The Sony Entertainment Television also stars Malkan Singh, Nishkarsh Dixit and Basant Bhatt.

–IANS

sim/vnc