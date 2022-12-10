ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Singer Swastik Bansal, professionally known as Rego B is the grandson of India’s Disco King, late Bappi Lahiri. Rego launched the first song in the album titled ‘Superstitious x Rego’ which is a collection of songs that are covers of global chartbusters.

He has shot the album with a live band. Talking about the same, he said: “No one has ever released an album full of Justin Bieber, Freddie Mercury, Adele, Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Bruno Mars and Bryan Adams, all the legends in the international music scenes and many more globally renowned artists songs.”

He further mentioned: “I am very happy to do it. I believe my grandfather is watching me and blessing me that today I am doing good work”.

Rego, who is just twelve years old, entered the Indian music scene with his single ‘Bachcha Party’ which crossed 5 million views and has also made an appearance with his grandfather on the Salman Khan-hosted television show ‘Bigg Boss’, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, ‘Dance India Dance’ with Madhuri Dixit Nene and ‘Indian Idol’ where he sang ‘Disco Dancer’.

Taking the musical legacy forward, Rego belongs to the fourth generation of musicians in the Lahiri family, his great grandparents Bansari Lahiri – the first lady musician, Bappi Lahiri, Rema (Bappi Lahiri’s daughter) and Bappa Lahiri (his father).

