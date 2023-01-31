The Bar Council of Kerala (BCK) has initiated proceedings against Saiby Jose Kidangoor, a top advocate, presently the President of the Kerala High Court Advocates Association (KHCAA), after grave allegations surfaced against him.

In a special urgent meeting, the BCK decided to serve a show cause notice to accused .

Trouble began for the advocate after a lawyer shared a social media post alleging that Kidangoor was taking money from some clients to be given to judges for a favourable verdict.

Based on this, the vigilance wing of the High Court began a probe and is understood to have found some evidence. The report was sent to the Kerala Police and they too have launched an investigation into it.

20230131-152003