Bollywood star Akshay Kumar shared a video from a wedding celebration where he is seen dancing with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in a baraat.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay wrote: “I’ll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment.”

In the clip, Akshay, who is seen dressed in a cream kurta and white pyjamas, doing bhangra to dhol beats with Mohanlal, who looked dapper in a light blue sherwani, white pants and an ivory pagdi.

After the two danced, the groom and others in the party clapped for them. Akshay and Mohanlal gave each other a bear hug.

On the work front, Akshay will be next seen in director Raj Mehta’s ‘Selfiee’ alongside Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty. He will also be seen in ‘OMG 2’ and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.

