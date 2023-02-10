ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Baraat, bhangra and Mohanlal: Akshay Kumar shares a ‘memorable moment’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar shared a video from a wedding celebration where he is seen dancing with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in a baraat.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay wrote: “I’ll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment.”

In the clip, Akshay, who is seen dressed in a cream kurta and white pyjamas, doing bhangra to dhol beats with Mohanlal, who looked dapper in a light blue sherwani, white pants and an ivory pagdi.

After the two danced, the groom and others in the party clapped for them. Akshay and Mohanlal gave each other a bear hug.

On the work front, Akshay will be next seen in director Raj Mehta’s ‘Selfiee’ alongside Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty. He will also be seen in ‘OMG 2’ and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.

20230210-154404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    A scam called film reviews (IANS Column: B-Town)

    As my father hugged me, I burst into tears: Ram Charan

    Sushmita Sen puts on her ‘thinking pout’

    Subhash Ghai reflects upon change in stories with time progression