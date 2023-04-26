INDIALIFESTYLE

Barapulla Nala bridge to remain shut for 20 days starting April 28

The Delhi Traffic Police said on Wednesday that due to some repair work, the carriageway of the bridge on the Barapulla Nala going towards Nizamuddin railway station will remain closed for 20 days starting April 28.

The traffic police advised the commuters to take the alternate routes from April 28 onwards.

In the advisory, the traffic police said that the commuters coming from the Neela Gumbad side to reach Nizamuddin railway station via Nikku Chowk/Rajdoot red light can take the opposite carriageway from the left turn near the hotel Preet Palace towards Nizamuddin Railway station.

However, the commuters coming from the Nizamuddin Railway station side to reach Neela Gumbad will have to take a right turn from the red light near Nizamuddin police post to reach Mathura Road T-point.

“Then turn right on the service road towards Neela Gumbad and then take the main carriageway of Mathura Road towards Neela Gumbad from the red light point,” it said.

The traffic police also advised the commuters to follow the directions of the traffic personnel posted in the area to avoid inconvenience.

