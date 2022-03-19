INDIA

Barapullah flyover accident: Accused driver arrested

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old man, who was driving the car that hit an auto-rickshaw in which a family of four was travelling on the Barapullah flyover in south Delhi on Friday, killing a mother-son duo, an official said.

The accident took place at the Banda Singh Bahadur flyover at around 8.30 p.m. when the accused driver — who has been identified as Mukul Tomar, a third year student from Sector 78, Noida — was going towards Noida from Dwarka with his two friends on a Tata Nexon car.

“On enquiry, it was found that Tomar was driving his vehicle in a rash and negligent manner. After hitting the ill-fated auto, the offending vehicle also hit a Swift Dzire taxi,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Esha Pandey, said.

The accused driver then fled from the spot amid pandemonium.

The deceased were identified as Karan Bhatt (13) and his mother Geeta Bhatt, while Janak Janardhan Bhatt (45), Karthik Bhatt (18) and the auto driver Wakar Alam (25) were injured in the accident.

The impact of the accident was such that the auto-rickshaw was completely destroyed. Soon after the accident, the traffic came to a halt on the flyover, leading to severe congestion on the road.

