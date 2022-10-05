The Barapullah elevated project was built to decongest the national capital’s Ring Road and its adjoining areas and to make travelling easy from Uttar Pradesh’s Noida to South Delhi. But, far from the objective, the flyover sees long traffic snarls for most parts of the day which also adds to the air pollution.

Long traffic jams are a daily feature during the morning and evening office hours as well as the weekends.

Thousands of people take this route to reach their destinations everyday. There are four exit points at Barapullah flyover on the way from Sarai Kale Khan to AIIMS. As soon as one climbs the Barapullah flyover, the first exit point is towards Pragati Maidan, second is for Moolchand, third is for Lodhi Road and fourth for the INA Market.

Out of all these exit points, barring the Lodhi Road exit, the elevated road becomes narrow causing the vehicles to move at a snail’s pace.

A similar situation also happens while travelling from AIIMS to Sarai Kale Khan and takes twice as much time to come back towards AIIMS. Since there are only three ramps for coming down the Barapullah flyover and the ramps are so narrow that the vehicles get stuck in traffic jams for hours.

The Barapullah elevated road was constructed so that it makes travelling easy for motorists. But the traffic jams for hours every day not only discomforts the travellers but all adds majorly to pollution, besides wasting of the fuel.

The Barapullah elevated project is not only a medium to connect East Delhi with South Delhi. Rather it is the best medium to connect all the neighbouring places around it such as INA, Sewa Nagar, JLN Stadium, CGO Complex, Jangpura, Nizamuddin, Siddharth Extension and Sarai Kale Khan, etc, but over the years it has become drivers’ nightmare.

