The Barapullah elevated road was designed to facilitate the Commonwealth Games in Delhi as well as reduce the congestion from Sarai Kale Khan to AIIMS. The flyover was constructed, but there are other phases of the project, which are yet to be completed.

The third phase of the Barapullah elevated corridor project was to connect South Delhi to East Delhi. This project, which was started seven years ago, has not been completed yet, despite tall claims and promises.

Efforts are also being made to increase the length of the Barapullah flyover through this project. The total length of the phase 1, 2 and 3 corridors of Barapullah flyover is 9.5 km. The first phase of the road is 4 km connecting Sarai Kale Khan to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The second phase is a 2 km road constructed from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to INA and the third phase is 3.5 km from Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar Phase-2.

Under Phase-3, a 3.5-km elevated corridor is being built from Mayur Vihar Phase-1 to Sarai Kale Khan. Nearly 80 per cent of the work has been completed. After its completion, the total length from Mayur Vihar to AIIMS of Barapullah flyover will be nearly 9 km.

The foundation stone of this project was laid nearly seven years ago on September 23, 2014. This project was to be completed in three years but after the work started under this scheme, the farmers demanded compensation for the land used for the construction which was stopped midway.

When the construction work restarted, various major challenges came one after the other, due to which the work could not be completed.

Building a bridge over the Yamuna river was challenging, as last year one of the pillars to support the bridge bent due to the strong current in the river.

The Public Works Department is taking all precautions to prevent such incidents. It is building a strong foundation on the river bed to give strong support to the pillars. The pillars are 50 metres deep in the river. These pillars are about 14 metres in diameter under which circular pads of concrete have been laid in several layers.

For now the construction work has resumed and it is expected that the third phase will be ready for the people soon.

