The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) took a strong note of the rape-cum-murder of an 18-year-old girl in a government-run Mumbai hostel and the gory killing of a 32-year-old woman in Thane by her live-in partner, here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule sought death sentence for the accused live-in partner.

MSCW Chairperson Rupali Chakankar said that these shocking incidents have shaken entire Maharashtra, and demanded strong action from the Mumbai Police and Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police in the matters.

“The woman (Mira Road, Thane district) has been brutally murdered and her body has been cut into small pieces… The matter is of a very serious nature. The (MBVV) Police Commissioner should take immediate action and submit a factual report to the MSCW,” Chakankar said in a letter to the MBVV Police.

On Wednesday, a delegation of MSCW comprising other members like Utkarsha Roopatte and Suprada Fatarpekar met the family of the Mumbai student victim and assured that they would get justice.

The delegation also met Marine Lines Police Station to inquire about the case progress, inspected the hostel premises, its management and staff, and found that the CCTVs there have not been working for the past one year.

“There is shortage of manpower, no women security personnel, no complaint box or any helpline contact number for the girls, and the hostel superintendent is overloaded. The girl’s family has alleged that she had informed them about the harassment but no action was taken. All these matters should be thoroughly investigated,” demanded Chakankar.

Terming the Mira Road incident in which a man killed his live-in partner as ‘very gruesome, inhumane and outrageous’, Sule said that crimes against women are increasing at an alarming rate.

“This is the situation where criminals have no fear of law in this state. The Home Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) needs to pay serious attention to his department. The investigating agencies should try to prosecute the accused in this case in fast-track court and get him the death sentence,” demanded Sule.

