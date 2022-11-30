BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Barbeque Nation expands its footprint in Kerala, opens 5th outlet

Barbeque Nation, one of the leading casual dining chains in India, on Wednesday launched its second outlet in Kochi, making it the fifth in Kerala.

Spread over 4,676 sq. ft., the new spacious outlet can accommodate 144 people at a time.

Faiz Azim, Chief Operating Officer, Barbeque Nation Hospitality Limited, said they are looking forward to welcoming guests and providing them with the best of hospitality and service excellence.

The eat-all-you-can buffet offers a huge spread of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, besides their usual deserts.

Soon, the chain will be setting up two more outlets at the Lulu mall in Kochi and in the state capital city.

