2023 is going to be an exciting year for Hollywood fans. Several big budget movies are slated to release during the course of the year. Of the lot, two of the most awaited movies happen to be Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ and Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’.

As per the latest buzz and Warner Bros. announcement at CinemaCon 2022, it looks like ‘Barbie and ‘Oppenheimer’ are set to release on the same day in July 2023.

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ was slated for a July 21, 2023 release and at CinemaCon 2022, during their presentation Warner Bros. unveiled the first look of Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie and announced that the movie will also release in July 2023.

Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ is a star-studded affair which includes, Cillian Murphy (playing the title role), Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh and Rami Malek among many other big names.

Likewise, ‘Barbie’ too is filled with big names like Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, America Ferrera and Alexandra Shipp among others.

The first look of Margot Robbie from ‘Barbie’ which was released at CinemaCon shows the actress riding a pink convertible sporting a polka dot headband, flashing a big wide smile. The movie is currently under production and it is being directed by Greta Gerwig, who has also co-written the script along with her partner Noah Baumbach.

Talking about the movie, in 2021, to Variety, Margot Robbie had said that the movie would surprise everyone. She added, “Barbie comes with a lot of baggage … and a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear Barbie and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t’.”

Coming to Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’, it is a biopic based on the novel ‘American Prometheus: A biography of Robert Oppenheimer’. For the unversed, Oppenheimer was also called the ‘father of the atomic bomb. Actor Cillian Murphy is essaying the role of the famous theoretical physicist.