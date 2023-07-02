New Delhi, July 2 (IANSlife) Its not just Hollywood that’s been hit with Barbie fever, Bollywood has been quick to take to the much awaited film too. It’s Barbie energy everywhere, and top celebrities have chosen to wear pink all everything, from dresses to accessories and bejewelled shoes, pink in all its shades it is. Take a look:

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif chose a blush pink Alex Perry gown this occasion featuring an over the shoulder pleated sleeve.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday appeared as her Barbie alter ego in a stunning pink bodycon dress. Pink nails and complimentary makeup were her go to style.

Kriti Sanon

In a sizzling hot pink dress that caught everyone’s eyes, Kriti Sanon made it clear she’s India’s answer to Barbie. The body-hugging, one-shoulder beauty was embellished with cascading ruffles that swirled down its length, and a pair of light pink heels.

Janhvi Kapoor

Our hearts skipped a beat when Janhvi Kapoor made an entrance in a pink sequinned halter dress that accentuated her curves.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan, shows off her fit figure in a one-shoulder Jacquemus design featuring a daring thigh-high slit.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wears a blush pink dress by which features a corset-style bodice and a flowing, semi-sheer pink chiffon trail.

Kiara Advani

Here comes the hot stepper as Kiara Advani stuns in a hot pink jumpsuit by Manish Malhotra, worn with silver sequin boots.

(Photo source: instagram)

