Barbie honours Shonda Rhimes, Pat McGrath and 10 other role models on International Women’s Day

Just ahead of International Women’s Day Barbie announced its newest lineup of dolls that are aimed at honouring 12 female role models. Mattel made this announcement through Twitter and posted “#Barbie celebrates #InternationalWomensDay this year by honoring 12 global female role models with one-of-a-kind dolls in their likeness, continuing our commitment to closing the Dream Gap by inspiring girls everywhere to dream big”.

The company also used the hashtag ‘#YouCanBeAnything’ in an attempt to start a global campaign to make women feel more empowered.

The lineup of dolls are spread across different nationalities and ethnicity. These Barbie dolls are leaders in their respective leads and they are role models who can inspire and motivate a whole generation of women worldwide. The Barbie doll role model lineup includes Shonda Rhimes, make-up artist Pat McGrath, fashion designer Lan Yu, entrepreneur Sonia Peronaci among others. The lineup is varied and includes women from China, Japan, Italy, Spain, Mexico, UK, Canada, Brazil, Australia, Germany, France and Indonesia.

Along with this, the toy brand also announced its first global ‘Dream Gap’ project, which is in partnership with the charitable organisation ‘Inspiring Girls International’. In this project the two organisations will work with schools across USA, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Brazil, Poland and Australia and deliver what they are calling Dream Gap workshops where these inspiring Barbie role models will provide life changing advice to the student generation.

Barbie has chosen their role models based on a dream gap research conducted by New York University which highlighted the fact that girls as young as 8 years old begin to identify challenges in becoming leaders and some of them include being afraid to take a risk and gender bias and stereotypes.