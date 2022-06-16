The makers of the ‘Barbie’ movie have released the first look of actor Ryan Gosling as the blonde ‘Ken’ doll.

This is the first time that ‘Barbie’ has been adapted into a live action movie. A few weeks ago, the makers also released the first look of Margot Robbie as ‘Barbie’.

There’s a specific quote that can be credited to Ryan Gosling and it goes: “All my characters are me. I’m not a good enough actor to become a character.”

Fans will be hoping that as can be seen from the first look, they get to see the real Ryan Gosling essaying the role of Barbie’s boyfriend, ‘Ken’ in the movie.

The movie has been directed by Greta Gerwig, credited for making ‘Lady Bird’ and the movie boasts of a stellar line up of actors including Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell and Michael Cera.

The movie has reportedly been in development for nearly eight years and it has undergone several changes. In the early stages of development, actors Anne Hathaway and Amy Schumer were also in contention for the role with the previous versions of the script.

For direction, Patty Jenkins and Althea Jones were supposedly the contenders before Greta Gerwig took on the job.

Margot Robbie had a while earlier told The Hollywood Reporter that this movie from the Warner Bros. was looking to subvert the expectations of the audience.

Speaking about it, Robbie said, “We like the things that feel a little left of center. Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,’ but our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted.’ … Can we truly honor the IP and the fan base and also surprise people? Because if we can do all that and provoke a thoughtful conversation, then we’re really firing on all cylinders.”

