BARC matter: CBI files charge sheet in Lucknow court

The Centre Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet in connection with the BARC ratings manipulation case in a special court here.

The special CBI court, after accepting the charge sheet, fixed Thursday as the next date of hearing, when it will decide whether to take cognisance of the matter or not.

According to information, former BARC CEO Sunil Lulla has been named as accused in the charge sheet for allegedly manipulating viewership of different channels during his tenure.

This case was initially lodged with the Lucknow police and later on the probe of the matter was handed over to the CBI for further investigation.

A Lucknow-based advertiser had lodged a formal complaint in the matter which later turned into the FIR.

