SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Barca coach Xavi gives big vote of confidence to Ansu Fati

NewsWire
0
0

FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez on Saturday gave his vote of confidence to the club’s 20-year-old striker Ansu Fati.

Fati has made 20 league appearances for Barca this season, but those appearances have totaled less than 800 minutes, in which he has netted three goals.

There is a feeling that Fati is still struggling for either confidence or fitness after four knee operations and a hamstring problem, and there has even been speculation that Barca’s economic situation could see them tempted to try and sell the player, who three years ago was tipped to become the ‘new Messi’, a Xinhua report said. 

Club president Joan Laporta fueled that speculation in a press conference on Friday when he said, “We are not planning any kind of sale right now. You can never say what might happen in the future. It all depends on how useful [Fati] is to the team and to the coach.”

However, Xavi was much clearer in his defense of the Spain international.

“In my opinion he is not transferrable. Nobody is transferrable at this time. I don’t understand why we are talking about things like this, or selling Ansu, now that the transfer window has closed,” said the coach.

Xavi insisted that Fati was “a fundamental player for us. I have extraordinary confidence and great hopes for him.”

“He is a player for both the present and the future,” continued Xavi, who added that Fati needed “patience, and to progress bit by bit.”

20230211-222603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Real Madrid claim their 35th La Liga title; Alaves grab lifeline

    ISL: Odisha FC miss out as Sandeep Singh’s late strike vaults...

    We are looking for trophy, not sympathy, says Chelsea coach Tuchel...

    Ronaldo shares medical update from his new club ‘Al Nassr’