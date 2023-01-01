SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Barca, Espanyol draw in La Liga

FC Barcelona and Espanyol drew a tense game 1-1, with Marcos Alonso scoring for Barca in the 6th minute, before Joselu’s second half penalty saved a point for Espanyol.

Barca paid the price for not taking their first half chances in a game that will also be remembered for a chaotic performance from referee Mateu Lahoz, who lost control of the game in the closing minutes, showing seven yellow and three red cards in a late 10-minute spell, although the VAR corrected a direct red he showed to Espanyol defender Leandro Cabrara, reports Xinhua news agency.

Barcelona are now level on points with Real Madrid, who won 2-0 away to Valladolid on Friday with two goals from Karim Benzema — the first of which came from the penalty spot.

Real Sociedad strengthened their position in third with a 2-0 win at home to Osasuna thanks to an opening goal from Brais Mendez in the 22nd minute. Mendez then set up Alexander Sorloth for La Real’s second in the 64th minute.

Juan Foyth’s 88th minute header gave Villarreal a 2-1 win in a tight derby against Valencia.

Edinson Cavani put Valencia ahead in the 21st minute of an entertaining match, but Samuel Chukwueze scored after an excellent counter-attack on the stroke of halftime.

Both sides had chances after the break, but Foyth’s header after an error from Valencia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili decided the game.

20230101-092603

