SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Barca president denies 7-million-euro payments attempted to influence referees

NewsWire
0
0

Madrid, April 18 (IASN) FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta held a press conference to explain the ongoing scandal around the payments of over seven million euros that the club made to the former vice-president of the Spanish Referee’s Federation Enriquez Negreira.

The implication is that Barcelona used the payments to try and ensure favorable refereeing decisions over an 18-year period.

Now, the club faces legal proceedings in Spain and an investigation from UEFA into the affair, a Xinhua report said.

Speaking at the Camp Nou Stadium, Laporta said the money was paid for reports on match officials.

“We received 629 reports from Negreira along with 43 CDs, along with other briefings,” said Laporta in his briefing on Monday, insisting there was no attempt to influence referees.

“I have documentation that show that there have never been any payments that directly attempt to sway results in sporting competitions,” he commented, saying the reports were “basically technical things” such as “the profile of the referee, what games the ref in question had overseen; their manner of officiating. Very detailed briefings with CD’s adding more details. Very detailed information,” he said.

Laporta also said all the payments were made with “detailed invoices” and declared to the tax authorities.

He said Negreira had also provided “profiles on other clubs,” when there was not such a “high level of data available on players.”

“Barca has never paid money in order to gain a sporting advantage,” said the Barca president.

20230418-085406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sevilla held, Barca cruise and Real Madrid can go 10 clear...

    Cleiton, Bheke score a brace each as Bengaluru FC crush Tribhuvan

    Santosh Trophy: AIFF chief wants Services recognised for support for football,...

    World Cup Group F preview: European giants facing tough test