FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are back in La Liga action on Sunday as thoughts turn from their Copa del Rey semi final on Thursday to the race for the league title.

Barca’s 1-0 win in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, thanks to Eder Militao’s unfortunate own goal, gives them the upper hand in the cup, although Xavi Hernandez’s side claimed the win with a very untypical performance.

Xavi’s men had just 35 percent of the ball on Thursday, which is the lowest possession that has ever been recorded for Barca, but they won’t be able to play the same way when Valencia visit Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon, a Xinhua report said.

Valencia, third from bottom of the table, travel to Barcelona with their 1-0 home win over Real Sociedad last weekend but missing players such as Gabriel Paulista, Jose Luis Gaya and Edinson Cavani.

This time Barca will have to do the attacking, but they are still without the injured Robert Lewandowski, Pedri and Ousmane Dembele, while Gavi is suspended and Xavi Hernandez can’t sit in the dugout after completing a cycle of five yellow cards.

Players such as Franck Kessie, Raphinha, Sergio Busquets and Ferran Torres will have to be careful as all of them are just one booking away from suspension that would see them miss next weekend’s visit to Bilbao.

With Barca’s options limited, Sergi Roberto will probably step into midfield while Ansu Fati starts in attack.

A win for Barca would see them go 10-point clear of Real Madrid, who have a difficult visit to play fifth-placed Betis. Ferland Mendy and David Alaba are Madrid’s only absences for the game and Carlo Ancelotti will refresh his side with players such as Rodrygo, Marco Asensio and Aurelian Tchouameni. Lucas Vazquez also has options to start.

Betis will be without creative midfield duo Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales due to injury but still have a potent attacking threat through Borja Iglesias, Luiz Henrique and Juanmi.

