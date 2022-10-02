Robert Lewandowski’s goal after 20 minutes was enough to give FC Barcelona a 1-0 win away to Mallorca that lifted them to the top of La Liga late on Saturday.

Lewandowski curled the ball home after receiving a pass from Ansu Fati, who started the game in the Barca attack, while Gerard Pique was also included in defense and Franck Kessie in midfield.

Mallorca had chances to level through Jaume Costa and Vedat Muriqi, and Lee Kang-in saw his effort in injury time saved by Marc-Andre ter Stegen as Barca limped to the full-time whistle, reports Xinhua.

Atletico Madrid produced an assured display to win 2-0 away to Sevilla, who continues to be unable to turn things around at the start of the campaign.

Marcos Llorente scored in the 29th minute after finding space at the edge of the area, and Alvaro Morata ended a good week when he netted the second with just over half an hour to play.

Cadiz produced a disciplined display to hold Villarreal to a 0-0 draw, with the help of some excellent saves from keeper Jeremias Ledesma.

Cadiz had defender Iza Carcelan sent off in the last minute for a foul as Arnaut Danjuma went through on goal, but Dani Parejo hit the resulting free kick into the defensive wall.

Valladolid claimed a much-needed 3-2 win away to Getafe after a very entertaining game.

Sergio Leon’s penalty put Valladolid ahead in the 19th minute, before Borja Mayoral and Damian Suarez turned the game around.

Leon’s second of the game made it 2-2 in the 36th minute and Oscar Plano put the visitors back in front in the 48th minute. Getafe had the chance to level from the penalty spot, but Enes Unal saw his spot kick saved by Valladolid keeper Jordi Masip.

Athletic Club Bilbao continued their excellent start to the season on Friday night with a 4-0 win at home to Almeria that lifts them up to third in the table.

Inaki Williams opened the scoring after heading home a cross from his brother Nico and Oihan Sancet doubled the lead before halftime.

