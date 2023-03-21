SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Barca’s injury-hit Araujo will miss Uruguay friendlies

FC Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo will miss Uruguay’s forthcoming international matches after the club confirmed that he suffered a groin injury in their 2-1 win at home to Real Madrid on Sunday night, which took them 12 points clear at the top of La Liga.

The defender, who produced another impressive display despite conceding an unlucky own goal, was shown holding an ice pack to his upper left leg as he celebrated with his teammates after the final whistle, reports Xinhua.

He underwent tests on Monday, which confirmed an injury to his abductor muscle.

“Ronald Araujo has strained an adductor muscle in his left thigh, and he will not be able to play until the injury has healed,” according to the FC Barcelona website.

That means the defender will miss out on Uruguay’s matches in Asia against Japan and South Korea.

Although the club have not said when Araujo will return, they hope he will be fit for Barca’s La Liga visit to play Elche on April 1st and their Copa del Rey semifinal return leg at home to Real Madrid on April 5.

The cup game will be the fifth meeting between Barca and Real Madrid this season, with Barca winning the last three clashes between the two eternal rivals.

