SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Barca’s Sergi Roberto to miss rest of season with hamstring injury

NewsWire
0
0

FC Barcelona’s injury problems worsened after it was confirmed that Sergi Roberto will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

The 31-year-old, who can play in midfield or at right back, was forced out of Sunday’s 0-0 draw away to Getafe in the 15th minute, after feeling a problem in his left hamstring and was replaced by Eric Garcia.

After tests in Barcelona on Monday, the club published a medical report, informing that “the tests carried out this morning have shown that the first team player, Sergi Roberto, has an injury in the femoral biceps of his left leg. He is out and his progress will determine when he is available.”

Roberto had struggled with hamstring problems in recent years, and the injury, which came after 12 consecutive appearances, means he will almost certainly not play again before the league ends on the weekend of June 4, a Xinhua report said.

He has become the fifth player on Barca’s injury list, with Andreas Christensen, Pedri, Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie de Jong all sidelined.

Dembele, Pedri and De Jong did, however, train with the rest of the first team squad for part of Monday’s session and could play some part in next Sunday’s La Liga match at home to Atletico Madrid.

20230418-093403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I-League postponed for six weeks due to rising COVID-19 calls

    Pele, the legend who made football ‘the beautiful game’ is no...

    East Bengal part ways with coach Jose Manuel Diaz, Renedy Singh...

    Barca facing Champions League exit after draw at home to Benfica