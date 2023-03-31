FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said that the team is “on the right way to winning the La Liga title, but the race is not over.”

Xavi Hernandez’s team are on course to regain the La Liga title as the Catalans have a 12-point advantage over Real Madrid with 12 matches to play.

“We are on the right track to take the crown, the players know that. We defend very well and we attack effectively. However, there are still three months until the end of the season. It’s time to continue hard work and it’s definitely too early to celebrate. The race for the title is not over yet,” Laporta told Xinhua.

The Barcelona top official came to Poland for the premiere of a documentary about Poland international Robert Lewandowski who has had a brilliant start to life at Camp Nou, with 25 goals in all competitions.

“I’m happy that I’m the one who brought Lewandowski to Barcelona. He made the club happy again as he is a great player and a great professional. The forwards are focused on scoring but Lewandowski additionally takes care of the team by helping young players to improve,” Laporta said.

The Pole had been criticized for some below-par performances after returning from injury. “We will support him even stronger. Against Real Madrid, Lewandowski had some opportunities to score but he didn’t find the net, but he worked very hard for the team. I appreciate that. I think he has done an excellent job since he joined us,” the Barca president added.

On Saturday, Barcelona will travel to play against Elche.

