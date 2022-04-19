SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Barcelona Open: Qualifier Taberner upsets Korda in opening round

Spanish qualifier Carlos Taberner made good use of home conditions to earn the biggest win of his season at the Barcelona Open on Tuesday, cruising past World No. 37 Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-0 to earn just his second ATP 500 victory.

The World No. 94, who was making his debut in Barcelona, won 100 percent (8/8) of points behind his second serve in his first-round clash against Korda and saved the one break point he faced to triumph after 67 minutes in front of his home crowd.

The 24-year-old will next face third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round. The Canadian will be bidding to lift his second trophy of the season this week, after capturing the crown in Rotterdam in February.

South African Lloyd Harris booked his spot in the second round with a 6-4, 7-6(0) victory over Roberto Carballes Baena, according to a report on the ATP Tour website.

The World No. 40 lost in the first round at the Monte-Carlo Masters last week in his first clay match of the year but responded with a consistent display to set a meeting with Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Marton Fucosvics, who downed Harris in Monte Carlo, eliminated Australian Jordan Thompson 6-4, 6-2, while Emil Ruusuvuori defeated former World No. 12 Feliciano Lopez 6-0, 6-1.

