Barcelona reserve keeper Pena agrees three-year contract extension

FC Barcelona keeper Inaki Pena has signed a new three-year contract with the club that will keep him at the Camp Nou until June 2026.

The 24-year-old, who has been a substitute to Marc-Andre ter Stegen, has agreed a buyout clause of 400 million euros.

Pena progressed through the Barcelona youth system and spent part of the 2021-22 season on loan at Turkish side Galatasaray, but has so far not made his La Liga debut with the club.

This season he made two appearances in the Copa del Rey against lower league sides CF Intercity and Ceuta, and played in the last game of Barca’s UEFA Champions League campaign away to Viktoria Plzen, but ter Stegen was preferred in the quarterfinals and semifinals of the Copa del Rey and in Barca’s UEFA Europa League campaign.

