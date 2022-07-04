Barcelona have completed the signing of Danish defender Andreas Christensen from Chelsea and Franck Kessie from AC Milan on a free transfer, the Spanish club confirmed on Monday.

Christensen, 26, has agreed on a contract at Camp Nou until 2026 after his Chelsea deal expired last week. Christensen became Barcelona’s second signing of the day, following the arrival of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

Kessie joined Barca having helped AC Milan win their first Serie A title in 11 years last season. Barcelona, however, wrapped up a deal for Kessie weeks ago but needed to balance their Financial Fair Play ratio before they were able to register new players in their squad.

Christensen’s move to Spain ends his 10-year stay at Chelsea, where he won the FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League, Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup. Chelsea announced last month that the 26-year-old would be leaving Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Danish international, who played 161 games in all competitions for Chelsea, becomes the second senior center-back to leave the club this summer after Antonio Rudiger’s free transfer to Real Madrid.

Christensen has spent a decade at Chelsea, including two years away on loan at Borussia Mönchengladbach, but will now start the next chapter of his career in Spain.

