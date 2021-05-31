Barcelona have signed Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero of Argentina on a free transfer. The 32-year-old striker underwent medical tests in Spain on Monday, just two days after his last match for City ended in a 1-0 Champions League final defeat to Chelsea.

“FC Barcelona and Sergio Aguero have reached an agreement for the player to join the Club from July 1 when his contract with Manchester City expires,” Barcelona said on Monday.

“The player will sign a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season and his buyout clause is set at 100 million euros.”

The Argentina international will link up with friend and international team-mate Lionel Messi at Camp Nou on July 1 after his City contract expires, reports DPA.

Aguero spent five years in La Liga with Atletico Madrid until 2011, when he moved to City for a reported fee of 35 million pounds.

He scored a club-record 260 goals in 389 appearances in all competitions during a glittering decade in Manchester.

Aguero, who famously secured City’s first Premier League title in 2011-12 with an injury-time winner against Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the season, won the top-flight title five times in England.

He also won six League Cups and the FA Cup in 2018-19 as part of a domestic treble under Pep Guardiola, who described the forward as “a special person”.

Aguero scored twice on his final league appearance for City in the 5-0 win over Everton this month. The goals took him to 184 in the Premier League — fourth in the all-time charts — and broke Wayne Rooney’s record for the most goals scored in the competition for a single club.

–IANS

akm/qma