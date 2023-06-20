SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Barcelona signs young Senegalese defender Mikayil Faye

NewsWire
0
0

FC Barcelona announced the signing of 18-year-old Senegalese central defender Mikayil Faye from Croatian side NK Kostosija Zagreb, under a contract lasting until the end of June 2027.

Faye is slated to commence the next season with Barcelona’s B-team, Barca Atletic. Still, he will accompany the first team on their pre-season tour of the United States and regularly train with Xavi Hernandez’s squad, reports Xinhua.

“I have always dreamed of playing in Spain, particularly with Barca,” said Faye, who completed 13 appearances in the Croatian second division last season.

“I adorned my room with photos of Barca, over my bed and in my mind. I will devote my all because the club has expressed confidence in me. It’s a dream come true,” he assured.

20230620-095004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Spurs beat Newcastle 3-2 after match stopped for medical emergency (ld)

    ‘Vaccine is ‘not a limit on freedom’, says Liverpool manager Klopp

    Premier League: Chelsea, Arsenal take to the field in mid-week action

    Odisha FC sign two defenders for upcoming ISL season