Barcelona Spain Masters: Saina bows out, Jayaram in quarters

Barcelona, Feb 21 (IANS) Veteran shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the $170,000 Barcelona Spain Masters after she lost in straight games to Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the quarterfinals here on Friday.

Saina, racing against time to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, lost 20-22, 19-21 in a women’s singles tie.

Meanwhile, Ajay Jayaram recorded a 21-14, 21-15 victory against France’s Thomas Rouxel to enter the men’s singles quarterfinals.

Saina had on Thursday won in straight games against Ukraine’s Maria Ulitina to storm into the women’s singles quarterfinals.

