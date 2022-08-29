Armed thieves robbed and assaulted FC Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at his home in the seaside town of Castelldefels in the early hours of Monday morning.

Spanish newspaper El Pais reports that several masked men entered the player’s home at around 1:00 a.m. on Monday morning and threatened him with firearms and iron bars, forcing him to open a safe containing jewellery.

Local radio station RAC 1 gives more details, informing that Aubameyang and his wife were forced to lie on the floor of their home for at least an hour as the thieves searched for valuables.

At least four people carried out the assault in which the 33-year-old was also physically assaulted, before the robbers escaped in a white Audi A3, reports Xinhua.

Aubameyang’s wife then called the police to inform them of the robbery.

The Gabonese footballer is not the first Barcelona player to suffer a domestic robbery, with Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba also suffering burglaries — although these usually happen when the players are out of their homes, either travelling to an away game or playing in the Camp Nou.

This robbery takes place with rumors linking Aubameyang (who only signed for the club in January) with a move away from Barcelona as the club looks to lower its wage bill.

