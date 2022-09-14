SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Barcelona teenager Gavi agrees new contract until 2026

NewsWire
0
0

FC Barcelona on Wednesday confirmed that 18-year-old Spain international Pablo Martin Paez Gavira ‘Gavi’ has agreed a new contract that will keep him at the club until the end of June 2026.

Gavi’s contract ends months of speculation over his future, with talks bogged down partly due to limitations of the wage ceiling imposed on Barcelona by La Liga, but the departure of Miralem Pjanic to the United Arab Emirates a week ago freed up salary to allow the deal to be completed, reports Xinhua.

The fact that Gavi didn’t celebrate his 18th birthday until August 5 also meant he couldn’t sign a professional contract, despite making 57 first team appearances for the club and playing 10 times for the Spain national team.

The new deal contains a release clause of one billion euros, the same as other Barca players, such as Pedri, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Ronald Araujo, Raphinha and Jules Kounde.

With this move Barca have assured the future of one of the most exciting young players in Spain as they continue to renew their first team squad.

Gavi will sign his new contract on Thursday at an event held at the Camp Nou.

20220914-223205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hyderabad FC announce 26-man squad for ISL 2021-22

    Clinical Bremen beat wasteful Bielefeld 2-0

    Goalkeeper Trapp won’t go to Man United, stays in Frankfurt

    Premier League: Chelsea, Arsenal take to the field in mid-week action