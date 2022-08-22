SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Barcelona’s Lewandowski “proud and happy” to score in La Liga

NewsWire
0
0

FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski praised the team and said he felt proud after the massive 4-1 victory against Real Sociedad on the road in the Spanish La Liga on Sunday.

Lewandowski was chosen as the MVP of the match after he led the Catalans to the victory with two goals and an assist.

“I felt loved in Barcelona from the first day. It’s a special feeling for me. For sure I’m really happy and proud as we won, while I scored my first goals in La Liga,” Lewandowski was quoted as saying by Eleven Sports on Monday.

“In the first half we didn’t play perfectly, but we turned the pace after the break. I saw progress in the team’s performance,” he added.

The 34-year-old, who celebrated his birthday on Sunday evening, needed just 44 seconds to find his first goal in La Liga, reports Xinhua.

“After two matches it’s hard to say it’s harder here in La Liga than in the German Bundesliga. It all depends on the players. We have to create many chances. I believe time works for us, we will be better week by week,” the former Bayern Munich forward said.

FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez was delighted with Lewandowski’s performance.

“Everyone has seen that he can make a difference. He’s an example for the team because of the sacrifices he made. He is a player for the present and for the future,” the coach said.

20220822-230005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Atletico Madrid pip Real Madrid to La Liga title

    Premier League: Wasteful Manchester United held goalless by Watford

    ISL: Jamshedpur FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB’s Prabir Das fined; AIFF sets Harmanjot Khabra hearing