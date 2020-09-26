‘Bard Of Blood’ turns one, Kirti Kulhari recalls why her role is special

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actress Kriti Kulhari has reminisced about her character Jannat in Bard Of Blood on the one-year anniversary of the web series, saying it is the kind of role an actor lives for.

“Even when I utter the character’s name, it hits me how gorgeous she is as a character. The character has been quite strongly etched in the people’s minds and hearts,” said Kirti.

“It’s a character that anyone would fall in love with. Who wouldn’t want to play a character that people just fall in love with? It was the kind of role an actor lives for,” she added.

Kirti remarks that the most interesting bit about essaying Jannat was that she is a Balochi girl. Preparing for the role, knowing about the history of Balochistan and stepping into Jannat’s getup was an immersive experience.

Recalling the time she was offered the series, Kirti said: “After (director) Ribhu (Dasgupta)’s narration, the first thought in my head was that the length of the role doesn’t matter. I fell in love with Jannat in that short narration. I felt that I have to immortalise her.”

Based on Bilal Siddiqi’s “The Bard Of Blood”, the series adaptation revolves around a RAW agent, Kabir Anand, who is tasked to rescue his co-agents captured by the Taliban in Balochistan.

Kirti currently looks forward to the release of “The Girl On The Train” and “Shaadistan”.

