WORLD

Bare-chested women protest beside Olaf Scholz in call for Russian gas ban

NewsWire
0
0

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz found himself suddenly flanked by topless women during a press event, as part of a protest calling for an embargo on Germany’s import of Russian gas during the war in Ukraine.

The two women, who had “gas embargo now” daubed across their chests, approached the Chancellor during an open-door day event on Sunday in the garden of his office in Berlin and took off their tops while standing on either side of Scholz.

At the time, Scholz had been present for a photo opportunity with visitors to the Chancellery, dpa news agency reported.

A dpa photographer at the scene reported that security guards immediately intervened and led the two women away.

The Chancellor remained at the same spot and continued the photo event with other visitors.

Although Germany has issued wide-ranging sanctions on Moscow, it remains reliant on Russian gas for power and lawmakers have resisted calls to cut its supply over fears of a dire economic fallout.

20220822-014202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nurse who cared for UK PM in ICU quits job

    Russia shells Mariupol every 30 mins: Mayor

    Modi to speak to Putin, India concerned party in Russia-Ukraine conflict:...

    Gang-related violence decreases in Sweden