German Chancellor Olaf Scholz found himself suddenly flanked by topless women during a press event, as part of a protest calling for an embargo on Germany’s import of Russian gas during the war in Ukraine.

The two women, who had “gas embargo now” daubed across their chests, approached the Chancellor during an open-door day event on Sunday in the garden of his office in Berlin and took off their tops while standing on either side of Scholz.

At the time, Scholz had been present for a photo opportunity with visitors to the Chancellery, dpa news agency reported.

A dpa photographer at the scene reported that security guards immediately intervened and led the two women away.

The Chancellor remained at the same spot and continued the photo event with other visitors.

Although Germany has issued wide-ranging sanctions on Moscow, it remains reliant on Russian gas for power and lawmakers have resisted calls to cut its supply over fears of a dire economic fallout.

20220822-014202