Abhishek Agarwal, the Chairman of Bareilly’s Lotus Institute of Management, was shot and seriously injured while he was entering his office on Wednesday, police said.

He has been admitted to SRMS Hospital in Bareilly in a critical condition.

According to the college staff, the college chairman was shot by a student, identified as Shrestha Saini, resident of Prem Nagar in Bareilly.

SP, Rural, Rajkumar Agarwal, who has reached the college, said that the accused is a student of B Pharma third year and reportedly had a dispute with the college Chairman.

He said that a police team has been deployed in search of the accused student.

20230426-173801