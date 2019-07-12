Bareilly couple’s friend arrested

Bareilly, July 15 (IANS) Police in Bareilly have arrested Gaurav Arman, who had helped Ajitesh Kumar elope and marry Sakshi Misra, the daughter of BJP MLA Rajesh Misra.

According to reports, Arman, a close aide of the BJP MLA also, was arrested on Saturday in a 10-month-old case of rioting. A case against 27 people was registered in September 2018 when a group allegedly stopped a Muharram procession in Bareilly.

Arman and the MLA were among those named in the FIR but no action has been taken against the latter.

Circle officer Kuldeep Kumar said: “It is an old matter in which some other accused have already been arrested. Arman has been taken into custody in connection with the same case. Our investigation is on.”

On Sunday, the police escorted Sakshi and Ajitesh to Allahabad as the couple’s petition in the Allahabad High Court will come up for hearing on Monday.

Meanwhile, an investigation was launched into photos of Ajitesh on Facebook where in some he is seen holding a gun.

Ajitesh has deleted his Facebook account.

The couple has accused the BJP MLA and his men of threatening them with dire consequences after their inter-caste marriage. Sakshi is a Brahmin while Ajitesh is a Dalit.

The Uttar Pradesh ST/SC Commission has sought a report from District Magistrate V.K. Singh and SSP Muniraj G in the matter.

–IANS

amita/ksk