Barelvi cleric seeks action against Dhirendra Shastri

NewsWire
President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi has demanded action against Dhirendra Shastri under the religious conversion act, accusing him of hatching a conspiracy against Islam.

He alleged that Shastri was spreading communal disharmony with his statements and was ridiculing Islam.

The cleric stated that Shastri had converted 328 men and women so far and openly encouraged the youth to propose to Muslim girls.

He said that if any Muslim cleric was found encouraging conversion, he would land up behind the bars but the Chhattisgarh government had maintained complete silence on the words and activities of Shastri.

He warned that if the Chhattisgarh government did not take action against Shastri, the Muslim Jamaat would move court.

