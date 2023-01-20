INDIA

Barelvi cleric slams BBC documentary on Indian Muslims

NewsWire
0
1

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi of Barelvi sect has strongly condemned the BBC story that talks about the poor condition of Muslims in India.

The cleric said that India is treating Muslims very well and there is no problem.

“Even the RSS chief has assured Muslims that they want to work hand in hand. We appreciate his statement on that. BBC should mend its ways at the earliest,” the cleric said.

BBC had put out a documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi that questioned his leadership during the deadly 2002 Gujarat riots.

India’s foreign ministry has dismissed the documentary as “propaganda”.

Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat when it was gripped by communal riots that left more than 1,000 people dead — most of them Muslims. The violence erupted after a train carrying Hindu pilgrims caught fire, killing 59.

20230120-120602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Airline employee dies in Patna airport accident

    SP leader brutally thrashed in UP, dies

    Yoga and Pranayama can help Alzheimer’s patients?

    Not reduced genome sequencing capacity, says govt