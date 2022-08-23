Ittehad-e-Millat Party chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan and Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, general secretary of Ulma-e-Islam, have expressed concern over the attacks on minorities in Pakistan.

Referring to the recent incident wherein a Sikh girl was allegedly forced into marriage and conversion, the clerics said that no one can be made to adopt Islam through force or greed.

The clerics asked Pakistan to stop such activities and added that some outfits were working against the principles of Islam and such activities should be termed “anti-Islam”.

They said that Islam had spread across the world because of its tenets and co-existed with other religions that together form the ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’ of India.

“There is no rule of law in Pakistan and people indulge in activities in the name of religion, bringing a bad name to Islam. If they had true knowledge of the religion, they would not have done such activities. Suh people should read books written by Ala Hazrat in order to gain knowledge,” they said.

In the press release, the clerics further said that breaking of temples and other shrines in Pakistan was a highly condemnable act which is not permitted in Islam.

“Such activities tarnish the image of the religion and Muslims living in other countries have to pay the price,” they stated.

20220823-123605