ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Barkha Singh had gala time working on ‘Maja Ma’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Barkha Singh, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming movie ‘Maja Ma’, shared that the films proved to be a learning curve for her as well as an amazing experience off the camera as she learnt a lot just by observing her co-actors like Madhuri Dixit, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajit Kapur and Gajraj Rao.

Elaborating on the same, the actress said, “I find myself very lucky to be a part of a film like Maja Maa and share screen space with Madhuri Dixit, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajit Kapur and Gajraj Rao. Anand Tiwari was such a visionary captain of the ship.”

She further spoke about the monumental experience of her co-actors, “They all are so experienced and have such an amazing body of work behind them. When I got over the initial jitters, I learnt a lot by observing them. They were very sweet to give timely advice and tips on how you can read and interpret a scene better.”

Explaining what it was like shooting outside Mumbai, the actress added, “We would do dinners, movies and they would bring little gifts for us if they found something interesting. We were like a big family. I have learnt a lot about my craft and myself on this film. It’s been a phenomenal experience.”

‘Maja Ma’, directed by Anand Tiwari, is set to drop on Prime Video on October 6.

20220928-143403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Web series on Delhi cop Seema Dhaka who rescued 76 missing...

    ‘Full House’ star Bob Saget passes away at 65

    ‘Blade Runner 2049’ sequel series in development

    Ranveer Singh on ’83’ performance: Felt duty-bound to my nation