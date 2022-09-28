Actress Barkha Singh, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming movie ‘Maja Ma’, shared that the films proved to be a learning curve for her as well as an amazing experience off the camera as she learnt a lot just by observing her co-actors like Madhuri Dixit, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajit Kapur and Gajraj Rao.

Elaborating on the same, the actress said, “I find myself very lucky to be a part of a film like Maja Maa and share screen space with Madhuri Dixit, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajit Kapur and Gajraj Rao. Anand Tiwari was such a visionary captain of the ship.”

She further spoke about the monumental experience of her co-actors, “They all are so experienced and have such an amazing body of work behind them. When I got over the initial jitters, I learnt a lot by observing them. They were very sweet to give timely advice and tips on how you can read and interpret a scene better.”

Explaining what it was like shooting outside Mumbai, the actress added, “We would do dinners, movies and they would bring little gifts for us if they found something interesting. We were like a big family. I have learnt a lot about my craft and myself on this film. It’s been a phenomenal experience.”

‘Maja Ma’, directed by Anand Tiwari, is set to drop on Prime Video on October 6.

