As per direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), all Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations have started communicating with the Ministry digitally barring a few communications which are highly secret in nature, officials said.

The move came into effect from this month after Home Minister Amit Shah instructed major wings of the Union Home Ministry in April.

Official files sent on digital mode will only be entertained barring a few exceptional cases or sought by the Ministry otherwise.

The officials, quoting the MHA order to its subordinate wings, said: “Communicate with it through e-Office and no file will be entertained in hard copy from this month.”

All the files are moving digitally and over 90 per cent of work is being done through the digital route from this month. A few organisations like National Investigation Agency and Bureau of Immigrations have been allowed to communicate on papers as in some papers need to be attached in court cases.

To upload and access the file, the concerned officials have been provided with the access code and in case of sensitive information such as deployment or movement of forces, and special arrangements have been made to protect the login ID and password, a senior official in the CAPF said.

Another senior officer in the para-military forces said that getting MHA’s approval or order has become very fast and this also maintains secrecy. In case of additional information on a certain issue or further queries by the Ministry, the required information can be furnished immediately.

The e-Office aims to support Governance by ushering in more effective and transparent inter and Intra-Government processes. The vision of e-Office is to achieve a simplified, responsive, effective and transparent working of all Government Offices. The Open Architecture on which e-Office has been built, makes it a reusable framework and a standard reusable product amenable to replication across the governments, at the central, state and district levels.

20220510-125901